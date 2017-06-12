Bike MS: Harmons Best Dam Bike Ride 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CACHE COUNTY, Utah - Bike MS: Harmons Best Dam Bike Ride is Utah's largest cycling fundraising event, with 2,500 cyclists riding and raising funds.

This two-day event is based out of the Cache County Fairgrounds in Logan and offers route options for all levels of cyclists.

Riders can choose to ride as little as 45 miles one day or as much as 150 miles over both days.

Day one's course heads north towards Idaho and is relatively flat with options of 45, 75, or 100 miles.

Sunday, cyclists can take a 20-mile option or a 50-mile option of the beautiful ride up Blacksmith Fork Canyon and still enjoy lunch with us back at the fairgrounds.

