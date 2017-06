Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The upcoming "Huntsman Heroes" races will raise funds that go directly toward expanding cancer research at Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Racing events, which are scheduled to be held Saturday, June 17, include a 140-mile cycling race, a "Kids Fun K" and a 5K.

Huntsman Cancer Foundation's Jen Murano and runner/fundraiser Sara Shaw visited the FOX 13 Studio Sunday morning to preview the races.