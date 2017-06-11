Donald Trump Jr.: There’s ‘no ambiguity’ in my father’s orders

By Eli Watkins

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday seemed to back up former FBI Director James Comey’s claim that President Donald Trump asked him to drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“When he tells you to do something, guess what? There’s no ambiguity in it,” Trump Jr. said on Fox News’ “Justice with Judge Jeanine.” “There’s no, ‘Hey, I’m hoping. You and I are friends. Hey, I hope this happens, but you’ve got to do your job.’ That’s what he told Comey.”

Comey, who was leading the FBI investigation into Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 election when Trump fired him last month, said in prepared remarks to the Senate intelligence committee Thursday that Trump told him in a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office in February, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go.”

Comey said in his testimony that he took the President’s statement to be an inappropriate directive.

In a press conference on Friday. Trump denied saying that to Comey about Flynn, who resigned in February after it emerged that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about calls he made to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Trump Jr. argued Saturday that Comey was being disingenuous in his description of the meeting.

“And for this guy, as a politician, to then go back and write a memo, ‘Oh I felt threatened,'” Trump Jr. said. “He felt so threatened, but he didn’t do anything.”

Trump Jr. also disputed Comey’s credibility, saying of the former FBI director: “I think he even got caught up in his own nonsense on this one.”