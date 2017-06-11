Couple displaced after house fire in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A couple has been displaced after a fire caused significant damage at a home in West Valley City Sunday.

The fire broke out at the rear of a home in the vicinity of 3890 South Ann Drive, and Fox 13 News first heard reports of the fire shortly after 5 p.m.

Battalion Chief Bryan Larsen of the West Valley City Fire Department said when crews arrived on scene they could see heavy smoke and flames showing from the rear of the house.

Crews from West Valley City, Unified Fire Authority and South Salt Lake responded to extinguish the blaze before it spread to any other structures.

“It did extend into the structure, there is some pretty significant damage to the rear of the structure and into the kitchen and other areas of the house,” Larsen said.

The occupants of the home, a husband and wife, were not at home when the fire began, and there were no injuries reported.

Larsen said the couple, who have their young grandson visiting them, have been to the home to see the damage. The Red Cross is assisting the occupants, and Larsen said the couple also has family who live nearby and are helping out.

Larsen said there is some structural damage to the home, including to the roof, but it isn’t clear at this time whether or not the home will be considered a total loss. He said it’s too early to name an exact amount, but he estimated the damage would be a “minimum” of $150,000.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and remains under investigation.