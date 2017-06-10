× Weekend Detour on Bangerter Highway

WEST JORDAN, Utah– The Utah Department of Transportation is advising drivers of some road closures that will affect their commute this weekend.

Bangerter Highway will be closed overnight from Saturday, June 10 at 11 p.m. until Sunday, June 11 at 8 a.m. while crews move an existing pedestrian bridge. 7000 South at Bangerter Highway will also be closed. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes during the closure.

Crews will begin demolishing access ramps and support structures on Monday, June 12. The new pedestrian bridge is schedule to open by early fall. UDOT recommends pedestrians to use alternate crossings at 7800 south and 6200 South.

This project is one of the many UDOT is working on in this area. Crews are already working within the shoulder areas adjacent to Bangerter Highway to install storm drain pipe and to construct a new aqueduct access facility.

UDOT is also warning residents in the area about overnight noise, dust, vibration and additional lighting.