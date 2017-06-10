× Two wildfires burning on Dixie National Forest; roads closed

PINE VALLEY, Utah — Two fires are burning on the Dixie National Forest in the Pine Valley Ranger District, and at this time no structures are threatened.

The Grass Valley Fire started on Friday about 5 miles north of Pine Valley. It has burned nearly 13 acres of pinyon juniper, brush and grass. Firefighters have been working to establish a line around the fire.

The second blaze is the North Fire, which is burning on approximately 492 acres of timber, brush and grasses. There is currently a red flag warning for southwest Utah as fire authorities expect to see more activity from this particular fire.

Here is our latest map for the Grass Valley Fire and North Fire. pic.twitter.com/M6Sp5u2KHw — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 10, 2017

Fifty-five fire personnel are actively working to put out both fires, including multiple aircraft and a team of smoke jumpers. Forest Roads #011 and #009 are currently closed. Fire crews are asking people to avoid these areas due to an increase of fire personnel traffic.

No structures have been evacuated or are at risk.

Concerned residents may sign up for Everbridge to receive notifications from the Washington County Emergency Alert System, here.

The cause of both fires are under investigation.

Experts say recent hot weather and windy conditions make conditions in much of Utah ripe for wildfires.