6-year-old boy drowns at Spanish Oaks Reservoir

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A 6-year-old boy drowned at Spanish Oaks Reservoir Saturday.

According to a press release from Spanish Fork Police, officers were called to the reservoir, 2599 South Spanish Oaks Drive, just before 4:30 p.m. on reports of a missing 6-year-old child.

The boy had last been seen playing with other children on a sandy beach area at the reservoir. He was missing for about 15 minutes before the family called police.

Police and EMS units responded, and a citizen assisting with the search located the child in about 5 feet of water just after 5 p.m. The boy was found near the area where he had last been seen playing.

The child was taken to Mountain View Hospital, where medical personnel attempted to revive him. The child was ultimately pronounced deceased.

The boy and his family are visiting from North Dakota and were at the reservoir for a family gathering. The identity of the deceased has not been released. Officials say the family is asking for privacy at this time.