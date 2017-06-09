Young Utahn’s impromptu display of patriotism caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRAPER, Utah -- An 8-year-old boy is getting recognition for an impromptu display of patriotism he undertook when he thought no one was watching.

Wyatt Warner is only 8-years-old, but he already has a deep respect for his nation's flag.

He recently biked to a friend's house, and upon seeing an American flag flying from the porch he paused to put his hand over his heart and recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

He had no idea the family's door bell camera was recording.

"I just saw the flag and thought, 'Oh, I better do the Pledge of Allegiance," Wyatt said.

Wyatt said he had a specific reason for reciting the pledge that day.

"Because I thought of the troops who died for our country and made us free," he said. "It's a symbol to me about it showing that we're free. We're a united country."

Wyatt's mom, Jami, was overcome with emotion when the neighbors showed her the video.

"I think it's good for the troops and veterans to see younger people know what they've done," she said.

Wyatt said he respects the flag and what it means. Both his grandfather and his great-grandfather served in the US Armed Forces.

"It represents our country, and our country is one of the most important things," he said.