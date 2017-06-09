Wildfire burning on 50 acres threatening homes in Willard area

WILLARD, Utah — A wildfire burning on 50 acres is threatening homes near Willard.

The US Forest Service said as of about 9:30 p.m. the fire is burning on 50 acres. Photos submitted by Fox 13 News viewers showed smoke from the blaze.

Officials say several homes are threatened by the fire, but no specific details were immediately available. Fire personnel from Box Elder and Weber counties are responding.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

Experts say recent hot weather and windy conditions make conditions in much of Utah ripe for wildfires.