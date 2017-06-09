× Teens arrested for carjacking, kidnapping teen girl in Magna

MAGNA, Utah – Three teen suspects accused of carjacking a 17-year-old girl, kidnapping her and then holding her against her will in a Magna home are in custody.

Officers said Thursday night the suspects allegedly carjacked and pistol-whipped the teen.

That evolved into a kidnapping then an armed home invasion and robbery.

Police said the teen girl was meeting someone in the Smith’s parking lot when three other teenagers jumped into her car.

Officers said she was hit with a handgun and forced to drive to a home several blocks away near 3100 S. and 8100 W.

When they arrived, the suspects went into the basement apartment and allegedly beat two people there and robbed them at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old kidnapping victim, who was bound with zip ties, managed to get away.

A Unified Police Officer noticed the teen, that she had been injured and called for medical assistance.

The officer learned how she was injured and called for back up; moments later the three suspects were apprehended.

The three suspects, all of whom are teenagers themselves, were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on multiple felonies including aggravated burglary, robbery, kidnapping and assault.

Detectives have not said what led to the kidnapping or if there is any relationship between the victims and the suspects.