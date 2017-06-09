Rail replacement to delay TRAX service in downtown SLC this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Transit Authority is changing out some tracks in downtown Salt Lake City, and the work will disrupt TRAX service through the weekend.

“We have to pour this concrete,” said Remi Barron, a UTA Spokesman. “We have to wait for it to cure, and it needs to be poured in time so it’s ready for the Monday morning commute.”

Barron says the rails are 18 years old, and curved tracks wear out faster, so they have to be swapped out. The Blue, Green and Red lines will all be off their standard routes as a result, and a temporary Black line has been added.

The work is in the area of 700 South and Main Street, and it will impact TRAX service all weekend. UTA has customer service representatives out in force in the affected areas to answer passenger’s questions and help redirect them around the project.

TRAX trains will be rerouted, and some transfers will be necessary. Riders should expect delays of up to 15 minutes, according to UTA. Click here for complete details on the route changes and bus bridges.