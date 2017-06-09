Gym where slain Utah mom worked out to hold fundraisers for her family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah -- Things were quiet Friday afternoon inside Pure Workout in Murray. The first class wouldn't come in until 4:30.

Owners Aaron and Judah Dokos sat down with Fox 13 to share memories of Memorez Rackley, who used to work out at their gym before she was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Sandy.

They called her "Memz."

“We call her our fallen swole sister," Aaron said. "She’s a part of our family. We call ourselves the Pure Workout family.”

Aaron said breaking the news Thursday to the 5 a.m. class she went to was tough. He said they broke into tears talking about it.

"That’s how cared for she was," he said. "That’s how loved she was. That’s how much everybody knew her."

In her memory, brothers Aaron and Judah thought a good way to honor her and raise money for her family would be a workout session on Saturday at 8 a.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m (kids are welcome for this family workout class). The class is $10 and extra donations are welcome. All proceeds go to the Rackley family.

“It’s going to be a real simple, light workout; It’s more about being here and remembering Memorez and her son Jase," Judah said.

Both of their favorite memories of Memorez include her laugh, which they called infectious.

“She always wore these shirts that had sayings on them, and the one shirt she was wearing was ‘Believe in Yourself’" Judah said. "She was having a hard time with doing a certain lift and doing the workout. I looked at her and I said ‘Believe in Yourself’ and she just busted up laughing.”

They also have posters hanging on the walls, which visitors can write on to leave kind words for the family and memories of Memorez and Jase.

The event organizers ask those who plan to attend the workouts to arrive early to figure out parking - in the gym's lot or on the street on either side of the building - and to check in.

Anyone who would like to help the victims’ family pay for funeral and memorial services can also send donations to the Rackley Memorial Fund at Mountain America Credit Union.