12-year-old girl helps deliver her baby brother

JACKSON, Miss. – It was quite the learning experience for a 12-year-old girl who helped deliver her newborn brother.

Dede Carraway was getting ready to give birth to her third child in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, when her doctor, Walter Wolfe, noticed the mom’s oldest child, 12-year-old daughter Jacee, eagerly watching the process in the delivery room, right next to her mother.

So he asked if she wanted to help deliver her baby brother and she eagerly accepted the opportunity.

The doctor helped Jacee through the entire process and even let her cut the umbilical cord.

Carraway and her husband, Zack, told Fox News Jacee wanted to help deliver her other brother 18 months ago but they thought she was too young then.

Knowing her third-born would be her last, Carraway said she decided it was time for Jacee to experience the miracle of childbirth.

“I don’t even know if there are words to describe how it felt,” Carraway told Fox News. “Never in a million years, if you would have told me 12 years ago she [Jacee] would be delivering my last born, I would have told you – you’re crazy!”