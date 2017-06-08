Utah Adventure: The top 3 spots for paddle boarding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the season officially started, the water bodies across the state are filled with boaters, wave runners, fisherman and more. If someone is wanting to get out on a paddleboard or kayak, now is the time!

1. Red Fleet State Park (Northern Utah, North of Vernal) 70%

• Designated MUSCLE POWERED ONLY area.

• Yearly Paddle Festival! June 16-17 FREE paddles, also vendors, bands, and food. Waterslide.

• On-site concessionaire

2. Quail Creek State Park (Southern Utah, Southwest of Hurricane) 95%

• Very Paddle-friendly location.

• On-site concessionaire

3. Utah Lake State Park (Northern Utah, Utah County) 72% 5ft up from last year

• Right here close to home.

• Utah Lake Festival coming up June 3rd. Food, games, goodies, activities, FREE

• On-site concessionaire

