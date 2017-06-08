Unified Police looking for Maverik gas station robber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDVALE, Utah — Unified Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a robbery at a Maverik gas station in Midvale.

Police said the suspect entered the Maverik at 686 E Fort Union Blvd shortly before 3 a.m. on May 27th, showed the clerk a handgun and demanded cash.

"There was a possibility that he may have done this before, or he's very brazen if he hasn't done it before. But he did seem a little bit more confident than your average first-timer, where he walked in, knew exactly what he wanted, no hesitation," said Det. Jared Richardson, UPD

A surveillance video (below) released late Wednesday shows the suspect dressed in a red hoodie, black jeans and black gloves. Police said the suspect is white or Hispanic and he was carrying a black plastic bag and a black handgun.

Call Unified Police at 801-743-7000 if you have any information that could assist police in their investigation.