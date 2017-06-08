Unified Police looking for Maverik gas station robber

Police said the suspect entered the Maverik at 686 E Fort Union Blvd shortly before 3 a.m. on May 27th, showed the clerk a handgun and demanded cash.
"There was a possibility that he may have done this before, or he's very brazen if he hasn't done it before. But he did seem a little bit more confident than your average first-timer, where he walked in, knew exactly what he wanted, no hesitation," said Det. Jared Richardson, UPD
A surveillance video (below) released late Wednesday shows the suspect dressed in a red hoodie, black jeans and black gloves. Police said the suspect is white or Hispanic and he was carrying a black plastic bag and a black handgun.
Call Unified Police at 801-743-7000 if you have any information that could assist police in their investigation.