Two Uintah County shooting victims in critical condition, suspect in custody

MAESER, Utah – Two men are in critical condition after they were shot in Maeser, just outside of Vernal, Thursday morning.

The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have one suspect in custody.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

Deputies were called about gunshots near 660 S. and 2500 W. at about 6:30 a.m.

A “concerned citizen” drove one of the shooting victims to the hospital before authorities arrived.

Authorities said the other wounded man drove off in black Pontiac Grand Am, that had two bullet holes in it, and later crashed into a pole near 2000 W. and 500 N.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies said they have one man in custody and do not believe there is a continuing danger to the public.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call (435) 789-4222.