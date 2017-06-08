Teen amputee sets state track records

"When I was born I had a birth defect. So I had my feet, but it was deformed in a way that doctors thought I'd never be able to walk. So when I was 11 months old, I had both my legs amputated. A few months later I got my first pair of prosthetics and after that I started walking and running and playing sports," Hunter explained.
Hunter struggled to adjust to his developing body and as a result wasn't taken seriously as an athlete. But that adversity motivated him to work harder, which led to finding a passion for track.
“I started running 5K runs with my fam just for fun. I went through a lot of bullying as a kid and I didn't really feel like I fit in anywhere. And then going into junior high I thought I'd join the track team and, at first, I was absolutely horrible, one of the worst on the team. But again it was somewhere I felt like I fit in, and I had a few friends on the team and that's where I found a love for track.”
Fast forward to his senior year. Hunter's resume holds two Paralympic medals and both the 200 and 400 meter state records.
Woodhall also became the first double-amputee to earn a NCAA Division 1 scholarship in track and field when he signed to run for the University of Arkansas in early May.