Inter-faith meeting in Sandy helps community cope after deadly shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah -- Thursday night, the Sandy community came together for an inter-faith meeting in the wake of a shooting that left a mother and her youngest son dead and sent two other children to the hospital.

Speakers at the meeting included religious leaders from different faiths, Sandy City Mayor Tom Dolan, Sandy City Police Chief Kevin Thacker, and grief counselors.

"This is part of the healing process that we wanted to get started immediately, to help people," Dolan said.

He said they talked about love, healing, and how to support the Rackleys as they cope with the loss.

It's now been two days since Memorez Rackley and her 6-year-old son Jase were shot to death in Sandy near Brookwood Elementary School, not long after school got out for the day.

Rackley's 11-year old son Myles and a good Samaritan's daughter were also shot and sent to the hospital. Myles remains in the hospital, and a family spokesperson said he is in the intensive care unit.

The shooting left the community reeling, and lost in sadness.

Those who attended Thursday's meeting said they found it healing, unifying and peaceful to be with their fellow neighbors, to learn how to process their grief, and to remember Memorez and Jase.

"We'll never forget what happened," said neighbor Dave Hansen. "But, take that aside, and just remember who they were and remember the family that's still here."

Anyone who would like to help the victims' family pay for funeral and memorial services is asked to send donations to the Rackley Memorial Fund at Mountain America Credit Union.