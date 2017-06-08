Gift ideas for the dads & grads in your life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It`s graduation season and Father`s Day is right around the corner. Instead of the boring necktie or 'conGRADulations' card, get your dads and grads what they really want - the hottest tech, available at Verizon.

For the Dad looking to keep an eye on the house while he`s away, or the grad needing a stylish smartwatch for their first job, there`s a wireless technology to help make that happen.

• Wear24 - With this stylish smartwatch, your dads and grads will be able to make calls, send texts, stream music, get notifications and more - and do this all whether their phone is with them or not. Perfect for someone always on the go, this 4G LTE connected watch runs exclusively on the Verizon network.

• HumX - Give the gift of a smarter, safer and more connected drive. The new HumX connected car technology provides valuable safety and vehicle diagnostics and also doubles as a Wi-Fi hotspot for those long summer drives!

• Arlo - Security comes with no strings attached with this wire-free camera! The weatherproof Arlo Go works indoors and outdoors and also includes a two-way radio. Running on Verizon`s 4G LTE network, your dads and grads will feel safe anywhere they are.

• Have a forgetful dad or grad? They`ll never need to remember a combo for the Noke Bluetooth Padlock! This tough, waterproof padlock unlocks via an app using Bluetooth technology.

• You can`t go wrong by gifting the Samsung Galaxy S8. This cutting edge phone is perfect for all your dad`s and grad`s needs. Take pictures using the 12MP camera or ask a question to Samsung`s voice assistant, Bixby.

• LG GizmoGadget - A great gift to keep your dads and grads to stay connected. This watch has the ability to call and receive calls from up to 10 contacts. With built-in GPS, Dad can also use this device to keep track of the kids from the office, or making sure they get home from school safely.