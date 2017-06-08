Florida couple creates bucket list to fill adopted dog’s life with joy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKELAND, Fla. – One week ago CoffeeBean the dog was wandering hungry and alone in South Florida, but now the dog is living life to the fullest.

Fox 13 in Tampa Bay reports the dog was adopted by Tiffany and Billy Hutto of Lakeland. The couple said they don’t know much about the senior dog's medical history, so they decided to make a bucket list and fill his life with great experiences.

"We want him to feel what it feels like to be loved unconditionally," Tiffany said.

Those experiences included meeting the city manager and receiving a “bone to the city”, along with a visit to Miss Florida and the rank of honorary K9 officer courtesy of the local police department.

The couple is documenting CoffeeBean’s adventures on Facebook, here.