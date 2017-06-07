The bloggers behind Oh Sweet Basil share their Signature Dish

Cade and Carrian are the husband/wife duo behind the hit food blog Oh Sweet Basil. They shared their signature dish with us and told us why it has a special place in their hearts. For great recipes from them, go here.
Mom's Famous Caramel Brownies
Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 24 mins
Total time: 39 mins
Serves: 12-16
Caramel layered in between chocolate brownies and it's kind of wonderful!
Ingredients
- 1 Box Betty Crocker (yes the kind matters) German Chocolate Cake
- ⅔ Cup Margarine, Melted and cooled
- ⅓ Cup Evaporated Milk
- 1½ Cups Chocolate Chips (milk or semi sweet)
For the Filling
-
- 1 Bag Kraft Caramels
- ⅓ Cup Evaporated Milk
Instructions
- Heat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Spray a 9x13" pan with nonstick spray.
- In a bowl, mix the dry cake mix with the milk and margarine. Pour ½ the batter into the pan and gently spread it out. It will be very thin. Place remaining batter in the fridge.
- Place in the oven for 8 minutes.
- Meanwhile, unwrap the caramels into a glass bowl and add ⅓ cup evaporated milk. Microwave on high for 30 second intervals, stirring between until smooth.
- Remove the brownies from the oven and sprinkle with chocolate chips. Pour the caramel over the chocolate.
- Remove the batter from the fridge and gently pat a tablespoon or so into the palm of your hand. If it sticks run your hands under cool water or spray with a little nonstick spray. Place each piece over the caramel like a patchwork quilt until all of the caramel is covered. You can also place saran wrap next to the pan and press the dough onto that in the exact size of the pan. Just measure by doing the length and then moving the pan to the end to measure the width. Carefully flip it onto the caramel. Bake an additional 16 minutes.
- Remove from the oven all allow to cool before serving. You can also place in the fridge to help the caramel really set up which makes for easier serving.