Search and rescue responds to injured paraglider in Living Room hiking area

SALT LAKE CITY — Search and rescue crews are responding to an injured paraglider in the Living Room hiking area in Salt Lake County.

Salt Lake City Fire Department officials confirmed as of 9:10 p.m. an active rescue is underway and the paraglider is being carried down the mountain by rescuers.

The Living Room hiking area is located near the University of Utah.

The injured paraglider will be taken to University of Utah Hospital.

Specific details about the nature and extent of the paraglider’s injuries were not immediately available. It was not clear how the paraglider came to be injured.

