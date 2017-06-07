× Pit bull stolen from Holladay home found safe in Tooele

HOLLADAY, Utah — About a week after a pit bull named Baloo was allegedly stolen from a home in Holladay, the animal was located at an animal shelter in Tooele.

Alec Emery and his girlfriend Paige Vlaanderen spoke to Fox 13 News Monday about the theft of 8-month-old “Baloo”. The couple says the dog was the only animal or object taken from their home, which had been ransacked.

Wednesday, the couple told Fox 13 News that Baloo has been found. Someone at the Tooele County Animal Shelter saw Baloo and recognized the dog from the story about the theft. That girl turned Baloo in, allowing the dog to be reunited with Emery and Vlaanderen.

Emery said Baloo has some bumps and bruises but otherwise appears to be OK.

The couple says the thief seemed to know the layout of the home, and Unified Police said that leads them to believe the dog was targeted.

“That kind of tells us that the person has been in the house before or is familiar with the dog,” said Lt. Brian Lohrke, a Unified Police Department spokesperson.