Link: Cache Humane Society
-
Link: Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
-
Sage the cat dies after extreme case of animal torture in Clearfield
-
After more than 730 days in a shelter, ‘Lady’ hopes to find a home on National Puppy Day
-
‘Disgusting and frightening’: $5,000 reward offered in case after cat tortured in Clearfield
-
Dog fighting for its life after being stabbed 19 times
-
-
Story published on Puppy Day reunites ‘Lady’ with owners years after dog went missing
-
Reward for info increases to $42K after Clearfield cat tortured to death
-
Taiwan bans eating dog and cat meat
-
Clearfield family mourns, pleads for justice after beloved pet tortured to death
-
$5,000 reward for info after West Jordan dog shot, killed
-
-
$5,000 reward offered in case after cat found in Millcreek with bolt lodged in neck
-
$3,000 reward offered in case after Ogden dogs beaten in backyard
-
Special needs pup Eastwood, the last dog at the shelter, gets adopted