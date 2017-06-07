Brush fire affecting traffic, prompting evacuations near Salt Lake City airport

SALT LAKE CITY — A brush fire is affecting traffic on I-80 between Redwood Road and Wright Brothers Drive, and nearby businesses on the south side of I-80 have been evacuated.

UDOT says the fire is affecting traffic in both directions, and the Salt Lake City Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area of 5600 West and westbound I-80.

Crews on the scene were evacuating businesses in the vicinity of the fire that are on the south side of the interstate.

As of 8 p.m., emergency units could be seen closing the Wright Brothers Drive exit on I-80.

Fire officials say one structure has caught fire, but further details were not available.

It is not clear what caused the fire, but heavy smoke can be seen from many parts of the valley. Fox 13 News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more details emerge.

