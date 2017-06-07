The Clarisonic facial brush was all the rage a few years ago. Women bought them in droves because they claimed to make your face feel squeaky clean. While many of us have forgotten about our Clarisonics, we still have them stashed away in a bathroom cupboard. Well, time to pull it out again! This time around, Clarisonic has come up with a new brush head attachment for applying foundation. They call it the Sonic Foundation Brush and it costs $35. It easily attaches to all Clarisonic models. The brush is made of extremely soft bristles that massage and blend the makeup into your face. Watch the segment to see what Brooke and Britt thought! You can find the Clarisonic Foundation Brush here.
Beauty Buzz: Does the new Clarisonic foundation brush work?
