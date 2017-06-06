What to do if you spot a dog in a hot car

David Moss, Community Preservation Department Animal Services Director has some guidelines for what you should do if you spot a dog in a hot car.

What to do if you see a dog in a car on a hot day:

  • Gather info on the vehicle - plate, description, location, how to find it
  • Gather info on the dog - size, breed, color, and how distressed it appears - type of panting, color of tongue/lips, shaking, awareness, etc.
  • Call animal services/police
  • Have someone go to businesses and page for owner
  • Monitor situation and help direct emergency responders