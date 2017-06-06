“We all have heroes;” Salt Lake County SAR risk lives to return son’s body to family

SANDY, Utah – Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke documented the rescue efforts as the Salt Lake County Search and Rescue Team worked to recover 22-year-old Siaosi Brown’s body from raging waters in Bell Canyon.

He tweeted, “We all have heroes. Mine include the members of the SLCO # SAR Team.”

The team recovered Brown’s body Tuesday morning after it was forced to call off efforts Monday because the water was too dangerous.

Brown fell in the creek Sunday night when he was trying to jump the water.

He never resurfaced.

Search and Rescue crews found his body Monday morning but rushing currents made the recovery impossible until almost a day later.

