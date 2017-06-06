Utah baseball team strikes out with ‘Hourglass Appreciation Night’

OGDEN, Utah – A Utah Minor League Baseball team has some interesting promotions ranging from “Speed-Dating Night” to “Toilet Seat Night.”

Enter the Ogden Raptors’ “Hourglass Appreciation Night.”

The internet is saying the team has struck out with this foul ball.

It has since been removed from the team’s website.

The team said in a statement, “Since an eight looks like an hourglass, what better way to remind the world that baseball needs no clock than to feature 18 hourglass-shaped commentators.”

A Salt Lake City talent agency was to provide a different model each half-inning and fans would have the opportunity to pose with the models.

The team was to live-stream the event.

LA Dodgers’ rookie league club, the Raptors, were planning to host the event Aug. 8.

However, it is no longer on the team’s schedule.