ERDA, Utah — A Cessna plane was totaled and no one was injured in a crash at Tooele Airport Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 4:27 p.m. at Tooele Airport, 4663 N Airport Rd. in Erda.

A representative for the sheriff’s office said the plane was being flown by a 41-year-old man who is a student pilot.

The crash is under investigation.