× Hiker hospitalized after falling 100 ft. at Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK — A hiker was taken by helicopter to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George Tuesday after falling 100 feet into a narrow rock ravine at Zion National Park.

According to a news release from the park, the hiker was descending Lady Mountain and slipped near the summit around 8:40 a.m.

A friend, who witnessed the fall, reported the accident to Zion Dispatch.

Park medics responded immediately, the news release said, but it took almost two hours to climb to the hiker.

Medics evaluated the hiker and a technical rescue team lowered the hiker 135 feet to an area accessible by helicopter. .

“The patient was transported by the rescue helicopter to a nearby landing zone, and care was transferred to an awaiting Life Flight helicopter and crew,” the news release said.