Unified Police looking for suspects who robbed cancer patient’s home in Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Khit Jo Felix of Magna has been at her 14-year-old daughter Kristy’s side every step of the way for her fight against cancer.

A bright spot came last year. The Make-A-Wish foundation sent the pair to meet one of Kristy’s heroes, then-Vice President Joe Biden.

“We saw him the day before his birthday, in his office, in the White House,” recalled Felix.

Biden was tasked by President Obama to lead the so-called "cancer moonshot" effort. He hand wrote a personal note to Kristy reading in part, “…you are a wonderful, beautiful young lady.”

From the brightest spot in the cancer battle to one of the darkest

While in Las Vegas shuttling her daughter to chemotherapy treatments, Felix looked at the home security app on her phone. On May 16th, it had captured two men and one woman breaking into her house. Felix says two large TV’s, a computer, two kids four-wheelers and a gun were stolen.

“This is my sanctuary, you know what I mean, my kids and I live here. This is our place to feel safe and now we don’t even feel safe anymore,” said Felix.

Worse yet, Kristy’s guilt. When Felix told her daughter what happened, Kristy cried.

“We have to do what we have to do for her. You know, there’s just a lot of scums who doesn’t want to work. You know they want to take stuff from people…it’s just sad that she would think it’s her fault,” said Felix.

Unified Police have a detective working on the case. If you recognize anyone in the surveillance video, they want to hear from you.