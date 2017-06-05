‘They don’t know if she’s ever actually going to wake up’ – Mom speaks about girl injured in Midvale crosswalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDVALE, Utah — Jadyn Slesser, 17, is in the hospital fighting for her life after she was struck by a car while in a crosswalk last week in Midvale.

She’s suffering from brain swelling, several skull fractures, broken bones, a broken tailbone and other injuries. Her family is praying she makes it through.

“It's scary. We don't know. we don't know anything. We don't know what to expect,” said Aimee Slesser, Jadyn’s mother.

Aimee has spent long nights in the hospital at her daughter's bedside.

“It's hard to come here and be in her room and see her just lay there... just lay there,” Aimee said.

It was last Thursday when Jadyn was on her way home. Surveillance shows the moments before she was hit by a car while in a crosswalk in Midvale. Her parents got the devastating news and rushed to the hospital.

“They had her on a breathing machine and hooked up to everything. She was covered in blood and her face was already swollen and bruised. She looked horrible... my baby,” Aimee said with tears in her eyes.

Doctors are working to save Jadyn, but her mother says there is a lot of uncertainty.

“They don't know if she's ever actually going to wake up and, if she does, what anything is going to be like for her,” Aimee said.

Jadyn's future was bright she had plans to graduate high school as a junior next year with the goal of going to college and becoming a doctor.

“A lot of people love her and know how amazing she is already because she is. Everybody loves Jadyn. It's hard not to,” Aimee said.

Now that Jadyn's life has changed forever her mother has this message for drivers.

“Pay attention. She was there and if that lady was paying attention she would have seen her. She wouldn't have hit my daughter and she'd be OK,” Aimee said.

Police are still investigating if the driver will face charges. Unified Police say it's likely they'll have to turn it over to the DA's office.

Now the Slesser family is flooded with medical expenses. A GoFundMe for Jadyn has been set up at: https://www.gofundme.com/help-with-medical-for-jadyn