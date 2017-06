WEST JORDAN, Utah – Authorities have arrested a second suspect in the West Jordan shooting from back on May 31.

Officers said they took 31-year-old Raul Alejandro Abrego into custody overnight.

West Jordan Police said the West Valley City Police Dept. and the US Marshals helped catch Abrego.

Police said the shooting victim, 31-year-old Manuel Herrera, is listed in critical but stable condition.