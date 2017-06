SPANISH FORK, Utah — Police in Utah County are looking for an Orem boy who disappeared last week.

Lance Russ, 15, was last seen May 29 in Orem.

Lance is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Spanish Fork Police Department at 801-804-4730 or the Center for Search & Investigations For Missing Children at 512-537-6603.

The case # is 17SF04172.