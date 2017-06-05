× New charges filed against man convicted of killing UTA worker

SALT LAKE CITY — Federal prosecutors have leveled charges against Dereck “DJ” Harrison in connection with the murder of Utah Transity Authority employee Kay Ricks.

The US Attorney’s Office filed charges of carjacking and kidnapping against Harrison. He and his father, Flint Harrison, were accused of abducting Ricks and driving him to Wyoming, where he was killed.

“This is a concurrent jurisdiction case that adds a level of assurance to our victims that justice will be served,” said John Huber, U.S. Attorney for Utah.

DJ Harrison is already serving a sentence of life in prison for Ricks’ murder.

At some point, he’ll be brought back to Utah to face charges.