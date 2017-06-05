× Celebrate Summer at the 4th Annual “Yappy Hour” events!

Join all of your furry friends for the 4th annual “Yappy Hour” series of events this summer!

Bring yourself and your pooch to Liberty Park for a fun evening after a long day at the office on Tuesday June 13th from 6-9pm!

Admission is FREE!

There will be off-leash areas for your dogs to play and LIVE music from Pixie and the Partygrass Boys!

Giveaways and helpful information for you & your pet!

Food and beverages will be available for purchase on site, provided by food trucks from The Food Truck League. **ID is required for purchase of alcohol. (Outside food, alcohol, and coolers are prohibited.)

Also, Rescue Rovers Dog Adoptions will be on site with adorable and adoptable dogs!

Mark your calendars and join us for our other “Yappy Hour” events this summer:

– Thursday, July 20th in Fairmont Park | 6-9pm

– Monday, August 14th in Pioneer Park | 6-9pm

– Wednesday, September 13th in Liberty Park | 5-8pm

Visit www.slcityevents.com for more information!