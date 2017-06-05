× BYU professor drops lawsuit against state of Utah

A would-be candidate to replace Congressman Jason Chaffetz is dropping out.

Dr. Chia-Chi Teng sued the state of Utah after he wasn’t allowed to register as a candidate to get on the ballot.

Teng is in China right now for work and argued he should be able to file electronically and over video conference.

Friday a judge upheld state law saying Teng must be here in person.

Teng said on Facebook Monday he is dropping an emergency appeal to the Utah Supreme Sourt.

He says he doesn’t want to delay the special election to replace Chaffetz and he is saving tax payers money.

He said he hopes the legislature deals with the issue next year.​

Teng sent the following information to Fox 13 News: