Thousands celebrate Pride in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY -- The colors of the rainbow took over the streets of Salt Lake City Sunday morning, symbolizing a diverse crowd where differences are celebrated.

"The movement and the beauty and the love and the support that we have for diversity and for our LGBTQ community is very strong," says Stephanie of Salt Lake City.

It's not something people would necessarily expect here in Utah.

"I think we've come a long way. We still have a lot to go, which is why we have these," says Bobby, who traveled from Cincinnati, Ohio for the Pride Parade.

However, each year, the acceptance grows and so does the parade.

"We only saw a group of one protesters; everyone else had such love," says Emerald of Woods Cross.

"It's been getting bigger and bigger and better every year," says Aaron of Salt Lake City.

Senator Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, has been at every pride parade.

"I'm just wondering if these glasses are too gay for the senate? I'm getting a mixed reaction," Dabakis said of his attire for the event.

Dabakis said he remembers what it used to be like.

"From 1994, where there were 100 people in the shadows, to this: The entire community is out here celebrating," Dabakis said. "Guess what? We're not going to put all these people back in the closet."

People here are proud, not only of who they are, but where they live.

“It's made me really happy to see the community is becoming a lot more accepting," says Hayley of Bountiful.

It’s a place where you can love whoever you love.

"We have to love one another," Stephanie said. "We have to be able to accept one another and be able to be open to what love is. Love is love."

Even when there are setbacks and rainy days.

"There's a lot happening in the world today, so it's important to come together," Bobby said.

A rainbow is on the horizon in Salt Lake City.