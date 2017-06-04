Rivers and streams at dangerous levels, Unified Fire has safety tips

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- There have already been several drownings in Utah streams and lakes, and there's still a lot of snow that needs to melt and will add to the swollen streams. Hot temperatures this week could cause flooding along several waterways. How can you get out and enjoy Utah's outdoors while keeping yourself and your family safe? Unified Fire Authority public information officer, Eric Holmes, joined Jenn Stagg and Brek Bolton on Good Day Utah Sunday morning with some life-saving advice.
