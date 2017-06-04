3 Questions with Bob Evans: Utah GOP Chair Rob Anderson on the future of the party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rob Anderson will tell you he is not a politician, and yet he finds himself as the newly-elected chairman of the Utah Republican Party—a party that is deeply in debt and deeply divided.

This former Air Force fighter pilot now flies commercial jetliners, but when his feet are on the ground he’s trying to improve the Utah GOP.

Anderson sat down with Bob Evans to answer 3 Questions about politics and the future of his party.

Why do you think the party wanted a change at the top? You were a big Donald Trump supporter all through the election cycle: Has his winning the White House been good for Utah Republicans? Every now and then a Democrat will win an office here in Utah, does that bother you?

See the video below for the extended interview with Anderson.