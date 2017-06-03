× ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ builds beds for children in need

LEHI, Utah — It can affect your mood, your appetite, and your ability to learn–but some kids in Utah struggle to get a good night’s sleep for a simple reason: They don’t have a bed.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a charitable organization dedicated to addressing the issue in much the same way as Habitat for Humanity, by building beds for kids in need.

“Think of all these programs we have that take care of different needs, you know, food and clothing and all that kind of stuff; but there’s just nothing out there that takes care of these kids sleeping on the floor,” said Matt McEwen, the President for the Lehi chapter of the organization.

On Saturday, McEwen and other Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteers joined with volunteers from Fluent Home Security for a bed build. Forty bunk beds were assembled, bringing the chapters total to 80 for the year. With future builds planned, the chapter has set a goal of 100 beds by the end of the year.

“So they get the frames, the bunk beds, the mattresses, sheets, comforters, pillows,” McEwen said. “So when we leave, that kid can climb into that bed and go to bed.”

The children who receive the beds are generally chosen on a referral basis. The organization gets suggestions from other local charities and churches, as well as taking referrals through its website, here.