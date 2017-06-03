‘Outdoor and Proud 5K’ celebrates LGBTQ community amid family-friendly atmosphere

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Pride weekend in Salt Lake City is in full throttle.

However, for those LGBTQ supporters who are looking for a little more family-friendly atmosphere there is an alternate pride event that took place at Jordan Park Saturday morning: Outdoors and Proud 5K and Health Day.

One after another, runners and walkers were greeted at the finish line by Cheer Salt Lake

"We love being there for them and cheering them on every step of the way, whether they are first, coming in the middle, or the very last runner; we are pumping them up with spirit," said cheerleader Kandi Phillips.

This event is not about winning or losing, it's about showing support for the LGBTQ community.

"I usually don't run 5Ks, but I really like that they do a 5k for the LGBTQ community and I thought it would be fun to kind of run that," said second place finisher Quincy Gressman.

Besides the race, the other major element of the event is promoting good health by being active, whether it's dancing, hula hooping or doing yoga.

"It's very important to share our message as far as being healthy, staying active, and keeping a healthy mindset and outlook on life," said Jazmin Martinez of Salt Lake Elevated.

It also goes to show that there are many different ways to celebrate pride.

"So it's not all about drinking, it's really not, you can come out here, you can have fun, you can be in the sun, you can wear your sunscreen, you can enjoy your time without a bunch of partying," said Katey Steele of Salt Lake City.

The other key to this event is it's very family friendly.

"At the other events, it's kind of wild, people wearing maybe inappropriate things, but here being able to have my kids feel safe and not worry about what they are seeing is a little more important to me and they can still understand what it's for," said mother Katie Hansen.

Kids say they know it's one of the biggest weekends of the year in SLC, and they want to be part of the pride experience too.

"To me it means to be having fun and have more things with your family instead of sitting home and watching TV," said student Kaydence Hansen,