Video shows moments before teen was hit by car; neighbors say Midvale crosswalk isn’t safe

MIDVALE, Utah -- Surveillance footage shows the moments before a 17-year-old girl was hit by a car while in a crosswalk in Midvale Thursday.

Friday night, that girl is fighting for her life and now neighbors are demanding the city make changes to the crosswalk so no one else gets hurt.

“It's gotten way more dangerous than it was when I was younger,” Frank Sorrels said.

For 48 years, Frank Sorrels has lived on 7720 South in Midvale. What was once a quiet street now has heavy traffic.

“The speed limit is 35 miles an hour, and I’ve seen people do upwards to 50-55 miles per hour up the road,” Sorrels said.

Sorrels says that's why he doesn't let his grandkids play out front. Drivers don't pay attention: even at the crosswalks. Residents saw painful proof of that Thursday evening.

“It was, it was pretty horrific; 17-year-old girl, her life was changed forever, and her family's life was changed forever,” Sorrels said.

Surveillance footage shows the moments the girl was making her way across the street. She almost made it to the other side but was hit by a car with an 85-year-old driver behind the wheel. This video is painful for neighbors to watch.

“Why is it that someone has to get hurt before something gets done? It could have been prevented,” said Wes Gledhill, who has also lived on this road for years.

Neighbors say this crosswalk is anything but safe and they've asked the city to do something about it before.

“Cars swerve out of the way, or people are jumping out of the way, or having to run across really quick: it's not safe,” Gledhill said.

Residents want simple improvements, like flashing lights or at least bright orange flags that people can carry as they cross.

The last update from police indicated the teen remains in critical condition. An investigation is ongoing, and it's unclear at this point whether or not the driver will be charged.

Fox 13 reached out to Midvale City after hours for comment on this story but did not hear back.