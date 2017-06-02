Unified Police: shooting in Kearns is likely gang-related

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEARNS, Utah - Unified Police are searching for a suspect as well as the victim after a drive-by shooting overnight in Kearns.

Officers were called about shots fired at about 10 p.m. Thursday night near 4820 W. and 5175 S.

Witnesses told police the victim went into a house to ask for help.

They said it appeared he was shot in the leg.

But before officers arrived, the victim and the suspect disappeared.

Officers said they believe the shooting is gang-related.

"At least have nine shots fired, so in a neighborhood like this, in a closed area of a neighborhood, that's pretty dangerous," Unified Police Lt. Bill Robertson said. "We have several rounds that went into a residence here of some uninvolved [sic] citizens, right through their bedroom window."

Witnesses told officers the suspect sped off in a white Dodge Charger.

Officers said they do not know the identities of the suspect or the victim at this time.