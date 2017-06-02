× Truck crashes through Kearns home; family inside unharmed

KEARNS, Utah – One man narrowly escaped serious injury when a truck came plowing through his fence and into his house overnight.

Wesley Hewitt and his family got quite the surprise when a truck came crashing through, hitting a car and a motorbike in the process.

Shortly after 11 p.m., police were called to a car accident at 5580 S. and 5370 W. in Kearns.

When officers arrived, they saw a truck had crashed and rolled into the side of a house.

Police say two women were in the vehicle; both of them were taken to hospital in serious condition.

Unified Police say the homeowner was in the room that got hit just two minutes before but for some reason he decided to get up and do something else.

“It was just a loud crash of some sort,” Hewitt said. “I saw what I thought was pillow cushions or something. I now know it was insulation from my attic flying out from behind me and everything.”

“i got everybody out, made sure that everybody was accounted for, everyone was safe, that the animals were safe, everything else.”

A building inspector has been called to ensure the home is structurally safe after all the damage.

Authorities are investigating if impairment or speed were factors in the accident.

Officials estimate about $100,000 in damage so far.