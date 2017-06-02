Rich’s Reviews: ‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘Captain Underpants’ and ‘Love, Kennedy’
-
Daughter of slain Indianapolis officer gets special send-off before prom
-
Austin mayor shuts down man’s rant over ‘Wonder Woman’ screenings
-
Heroes come together in new ‘Justice League’ trailer
-
A mother shares loss after child swept away in the Ogden River
-
Police identify woman who drowned in Parley’s Creek
-
-
Provo mayor addresses Provo police chief’s resignation, sex assault allegations
-
3-year-old survived for ‘several days’ after mother died inside apartment
-
Family records heart-stopping moment when chase suspect tries to steal their car
-
14-year-old girl gang raped for 6 days, Connecticut police say
-
Air Force’s mysterious space plane lands; sonic boom wakes up Florida
-
-
Family members of Utah woman injured in London terrorist attack speak
-
Utah family says woman stole their missing dog, listed animal for sale online
-
SLC Police seek suspect who stole car at knifepoint after fleeing from group of neighbors