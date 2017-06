ST. GEORGE, Utah – Authorities have found the 84-year-old woman reported missing in St. George.

Police said Patricia Sparkman, who has dementia, is safe.

No other details about how or where she was found were released.

**UPDATE** LOCATED AND SAFE pic.twitter.com/0Pr1m6h1Ve — St George Police (@sgcitypubsafety) June 2, 2017