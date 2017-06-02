Draper Police looking for missing boy with autism

DRAPER, Utah — Draper police have asked for the public’s help in locating a 10-year-old boy with autism who disappeared Friday.

Jack Mills disappeared around 3 p.m. Police said he’s from the area of 450 E 12200 S.

Jack was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants, and he is not wearing shoes.

According to Draper police, Jack doesn’t speak, but he will respond to his name. Jack likes water and playgrounds, and he flaps his arms and skips while he walks, according to a Facebook post by Draper PD.

“He will bend over and plug his ears at times,” police said.

Call Draper PD at 801-840-4000 if you have any information that could help police find Jack.