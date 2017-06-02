× Authorities investigating ‘possible homicide suicide’ near Lake Powell

PAGE, Ariz. — Police from Utah and Arizona are investigating after two people were found shot to death near the Wahweap Swim Beach parking area at Lake Powell, and authorities believe the incident may be a homicide-suicide.

According to a multi-agency press release, National Park Service dispatchers received a call around 6 a.m. Friday about two deceased individuals near the parking area for the beach, which is in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Police responded and found 37-year-old Matthew Franklin and 25-year-old Raelle Begay of Page, Arizona dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds. There are no outstanding suspects, and authorities do not believe there is any ongoing threat to public safety.

“The incident is being investigated as a possible homicide suicide,” the press release states.

Because the location is near the Utah-Arizona border, deputies from both the Kane County Sheriff’s Office in Utah and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona responded along with medical examiners from both states. The National Park Service is also investigating.

The Glen Canyon National Recreation Area encompasses Lake Powell and some of the surrounding areas.

Fox 13 News does not generally report on incidents that appear to be suicide unless there is a broader impact to the public, such as in the case of a homicide investigation.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK. Utahns can also visit Hope4Utah and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center online for additional resources.